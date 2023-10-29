Rock the Block: Season Five; HGTV Renews Competition Series and Sets Team Rematches

Rock the Block is returning for another season. HGTV has renewed the renovation competition series for a fifth season, and fans will see four teams from previous seasons return. Hosted by Ty Pennington, the series will have the teams working to renovate homes in Treasure Island, Florida, with the seven-episode season set to premiere in March 2024.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“For the first time in Rock the Block history, four returning teams will get a shot at redemption as they compete to add the most value to Florida waterfront homes in a new season of HGTV’s smash hit home renovation competition. During the fresh seven episodes, hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach), the pressure will be at an all-time high as the HGTV powerhouse duos return to Rock the Block seeking an epic renovation showdown to settle old scores and achieve victory — winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The new season is slated to premiere in March 2024.

Competitors will include renovation aces Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Battle on the Beach); home renovation visionaries and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); dynamic twin sisters and real estate and design experts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses); and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and contractor extraordinaire Mitch Glew (Fix My Flip). Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate attached waterfront homes, each featuring a pool and boat dock, transforming them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style.

“The competition format is incredibly popular with our viewers, with the previous run of Rock the Block delivering HGTV’s highest-rated title in the first quarter of 2023 among two coveted demos, Adults 25-54 and Women 25-54,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “This season’s four expert teams know what it takes to compete on the block, so we’ll keep them on their toes and crank up the intensity with unexpected new challenges. Our stars are ready for a rematch and won’t hold back to win it all.”

The homes are being built by Blake Building in Treasure Island, Florida.

Fans can stream the first four seasons of Rock the Block on Max® and stay tuned for more new season updates on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #RocktheBlock on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media.”