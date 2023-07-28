Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country: HGTV Renews Christina Hall’s TV Series

Christina Hall is staying on HGTV. The network has renewed the designer and real estate expert’s two series — Christina on the Coast (season five) and Christina in the Country (season two). The shows follow Hall as she works in Southern California and her new home of Tennessee. New episodes will arrive in 2024.

HGTV revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

HGTV has picked up new seasons of hit docu-series Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, starring real estate expert and designer Christina Hall. As top 5 non-news/sports cable programs among key demos in their latest seasons, Christina on the Coast, which received a 12-episode order, and Christina in the Country, returning for six fresh episodes, will continue to spotlight Christina’s cross-country adventures. In both Southern California and Tennessee, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur will expand her growing design business alongside fellow designer and project manager James Bender as well as spend quality time with her children and husband Josh Hall. While the newly ordered episodes are slated to premiere in 2024, the current season of Christina on the Coast is airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. “Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we’ll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds.” Fans also can watch Christina in HGTV’s new series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, fans can binge watch past seasons of Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country on Max(R). And, they are invited to stay connected with her series at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV, #ChristinaontheCoast and #ChristinaintheCountry on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, as well as Christina (@thechristinahall) on Instagram. Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country are produced by Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Hall’s HGTV reality shows? Are you looking forward to seeing the new seasons?