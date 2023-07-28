Lando: Donald Glover and Stephen Glover to Write Star Wars Series for Disney+

Lando is still coming to Disney+, but someone new will be penning the Star Wars universe series. Donald Glover, who starred as Lando Calrissian in the 2018 prequel movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, will write the series alongside his brother Stephen Glover. The pair are replacing Justin Simien, who reportedly left the project last summer.

Above the Line revealed the following about the change which was quietly set before the writers strike:

The Glover brothers replace Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien on the project, which was first announced by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy back in December 2020 as part of Disney Investor Day. At the time, there was no word regarding whether Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams would be returning as Lando, though current plans obviously call for Donald’s return, as it’s unlikely that he’d write the script for another actor to play the smooth-talking smuggler.

In an April interview with GQ, Donald Glover said this about the project:

“I’m not interested in doing anything that is going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I would much rather spend time with people I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say.”

The series was reportedly in the works back in December 2020. A Disney+ premiere date for Lando will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Lando series come to Disney+? Do you plan to tune in?