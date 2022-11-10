The Acolyte: Disney+ Announces Casting for New Star Wars Series

The Acolyte has its cast! Disney+ has announced the faces appearing in the new Star Wars series. Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss have been cast in the original series set in the final days of the High Republic era. Episodes are being filmed in the UK with Leslye Headland running things behind the camera.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Disney+ announced the cast for “The Acolyte,” an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”) are Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”). “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. From creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll”), “The Acolyte” has begun production in the U.K. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing. Headland will also direct the series pilot. “The Acolyte” will stream exclusively on Disney+.”

