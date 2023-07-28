The Kardashians: Season Four to Debut Two Months After Third Season Finale on Hulu

The third season finale of The Kardashians was released by Hulu yesterday and the launch of the fourth season is just two months away. The streaming service has announced the new season’s premiere date with the release of a preview. The show premiered just 15 months ago.

The reality show follows the personal lives of the extended Kardashian–Jenner family and follows in the footsteps of the popular Keeping Up with the Kardashians series which ran for 20 seasons on the E! channel. The cast includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The preview for The Kardashians season four is below. New episodes arrive on September 28th.

