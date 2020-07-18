Christina on the Coast: Season Three Production to Begin on HGTV Series

Christina on the Coast is getting ready for its third season. Production is ready to get underway on the series, and there will be 12 episodes.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“In late August, HGTV cameras will roll on the third season of the hit docu-series Christina on the Coast, starring real estate and design expert Christina Anstead. The series spotlights Christina’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life, a demanding design business, authoring books and expanding her brand—all while working to maintain her own physical well-being. And, fans won’t need to wait for production to wrap on the third season’s 12 new, hour-long episodes before they see more of Christina. Six fresh episodes, offering a glimpse into Christina’s life with husband Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers and Ant Anstead Master Mechanic, and their blended family of five children, are set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Christina on the Coast has already attracted more than 10 million total viewers this year, making it a top 5 cable series among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54. The season three episodes are slated to premiere in spring 2021. “I’m so beyond excited to begin production on season three and grateful for the opportunity,” said Christina. “I already have some awesome clients on the lineup and we can’t wait to get designing!” Fans are invited to stay connected to Christina on the Coast on HGTV’s digital platforms. On HGTV GO, viewers can catch up on past seasons and watch the new episodes on Thursdays beginning Aug. 6.”

