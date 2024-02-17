Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Totally Funny Animals: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Totally Funny Animals TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: The CW)

Which four-legged friend will be the wackiest in the first season of the Totally Funny Animals TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Totally Funny Animals is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Totally Funny Animals here.

A CW half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is hosted by comedian Andy Woodhall. Each episode features caught-on-camera videos highlighting the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals. The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Totally Funny Animals TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Totally Funny Animals should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x