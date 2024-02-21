Totally Funny Kids: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A half-hour comedy clip show airing on The CW television network, the Totally Funny Kids TV show is hosted by comedian Tacarra Williams. Each episode features laugh-packed videos featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos from the family’s youngest members. The series also features reactions from hysterically imperfect parents. Installments culminate with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Totally Funny Kids averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 331,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Totally Funny Kids stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 21, 2024, Totally Funny Kids has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Totally Funny Kids for season two? The network has found success with World’s Funniest Animals, and I can’t imagine programming that is cheaper to produce than a clip show. Totally Funny Kids’ ratings could be a lot better, but I suspect this is a very cost-efficient way to fill timeslots. I think a renewal is very likely. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Totally Funny Kids cancellation or renewal news.



