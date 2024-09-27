Things Fall Apart: Idris Elba to Star in Series Adaptation of Chinua Achebe Novel

Idris Elba has landed his next role. He will star in the series adaptation of Things Fall Apart, the novel by Chinua Achebe. According to Variety, the series is not yet attached to an outlet. The story has previously been adapted into a film and a miniseries.

The series is the “story of Okonkwo (Elba, Hijack, above), one of literature’s most iconic characters—a fearless African warrior and leader who is resolute about preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, Okonkwo’s struggle to maintain power and tradition spirals into a heart-wrenching confrontation.

His fierce resolve, a fatal flaw in the face of unstoppable change, makes him an unforgettable character, embodying the tension between strength, vulnerability and adaptability.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this novel? Will you watch the series when it arrives?