Bloodaxe: Prime Video Announces Three Cast in New Vikings Drama Series

Bloodaxe has added three to its cast, including two of its leads. Xavier Molyneux will portray Erik Bloodaxe, and Jessica Madsen has been cast as his wife. Levi Miller has also been cast in the series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video confirmed that Jessica Madsen has been cast as Gunnhild, the lead female role in the upcoming original series, Bloodaxe. The series, which will begin filming in Ireland and Iceland later this summer, is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios.

Bloodaxe is an epic historical drama, created, written, and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, which chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Norse Saga.

Jessica Madsen has played fan favorite mean girl ‘Cressida Cowper’ in the megahit series Bridgerton, which is among the Top 10 most watched series in Netflix history, since Season One.

Bloodaxe is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who will also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan under his O’Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, and Fred Toye.

Bloodaxe will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Check out their cast announcements below. The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

