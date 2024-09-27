Shrinking: Apple TV+ Releases Season Two Trailer of Comedy Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Shrinking returns next month to Apple TV+ with its second season, and the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer teasing what is ahead. Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel, season two will have 12 episodes.

Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller star in the series, which follows a therapist (Segel) who takes an unorthodox approach to treating his patients. He tells them exactly what he thinks with surprising results.

Shrinking returns to Apple TV+ on October 16th. The trailer for season two is below.

