The Afterparty: Cancelled; No Season Three for Comedy Murder Mystery Series on Apple TV+

The Afterparty is ending. Apple TV+ has canceled the series, created by Chris Miller, after two seasons. Per Deadline, Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series to other outlets.

Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, the Apple TV+ anthology series has Detective Danner (Haddish) investigating a different murder each season. During season two, Danner and her team investigated the murder of a groom at his wedding.

John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu also appeared in season two. The season arrived in July and wrapped airing last month.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Afterparty? Were you hoping to see a third season of the series?