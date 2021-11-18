The Afterparty: Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date for Murder-Mystery Comedy Series (Watch)

The Afterparty is coming to Apple TV+ and the streaming service has now set a premiere date for the murder-mystery comedy series. The eight-episode season will arrive in January. Chris Miller and Phil Lord are behind the series, and Miller also serves as showrunner.

Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco, the “genre-defying series centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”

The series arrives on January 28th. Check out a teaser for The Afterparty below.

