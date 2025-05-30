America’s Got Talent: Season 20 Ratings

Over the years, America’s Got Talent has been a highlight of the NBC schedule. There’s little chance that the series will be canceled even if the ratings decline. Still, sometimes networks like to switch things up. Will America’s Got Talent be renewed for season 21 and return for Summer 2026? Stay tuned.

A variety competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, and more. In season 20, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B (subbing for Heidi Klum) return to the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage. Then, there are six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concludes with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 19 of America’s Got Talent on NBC averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 30, 2025, America’s Got Talent has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 21st season?