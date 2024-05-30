America’s Got Talent: Season 20 — Has the NBC Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Will a deserving contestant get the Golden Buzzer advantage? Has the America’s Got Talent TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Got Talent, season 20. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A variety competition series airing on the NBC television network, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. In season 18, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara return to the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage. Then, there are six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concludes with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.





Season 19 Ratings

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.12 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how AGT stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 30, 2024, America’s Got Talent has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent for season 20? The show has been one of NBC’s top summer series for years, and I can’t see the network cancelling it now, especially on the cusp of an anniversary season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on AGT cancellation or renewal news.



