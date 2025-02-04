America’s Got Talent: Season 20; Summer 2025 Renewal and Premiere Date Set for NBC Series

Contestants will continue to hope for the Golden Buzzer advantage in Summer 2025. NBC has renewed America’s Got Talent for a 20th anniversary season, which will launch in May with a slight casting change.

A variety competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. In season 19, Terry Crews returned as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara returned to the judge’s table. After weeks of auditions, NBC aired six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concluded with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.

In the upcoming 20th season, Mel B will return to the judges’ table, replacing Klum. The singer/songwriter previously served as a judge for seasons eight through 13.

“It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season,” said Cowell. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.”

get ready for a Golden Buzzer summer. ✨ #AGT premieres tuesday, may 27 on @nbc and streaming next day on @peacock pic.twitter.com/YEblPcd3AL — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) February 3, 2025

What do you think? How long have you been watching AGT on NBC? Are you glad the series has been renewed for a 20th season?

