Wipeout, The Cube: TBS and TNT Series Confirmed Cancelled; Stupid Pet Tricks May Be Renewed

Warner Bros Discovery is revealing the fate of some of its TBS and TNT programming. Wipeout and The Cube have been canceled, but Sarah Silverman’s Stupid Pet Tricks may return for a second season.

According to Deadline, Jason Sarlanis, President of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear, and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the following about Wipeout and The Cube:

“Those are very much in the realm of what we do. Wipeout is inherently comedic and a joy to watch. But I think what we’re what we’re looking at is being realistic in terms of the entire environment. We have to recalibrate.”

As for Stupid Pet Tricks, he said the following:

“It was very easy to market to those Letterman fans, and the show was really, really funny. Not to mention, we had the ability to launch that off the back of Puppy Bowl. We’re looking at that, the show did very nicely for us. As I said, we’re trying to recalibrate our lens with new leadership [but] there might be a path forward for that show as well.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these shows? Did you want to see more of these shows on TBS and TNT? Will you watch more of Stupid Pet Tricks if it continues?