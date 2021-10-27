The Last OG: Season Four Ratings

TBS doesn’t have many original scripted series and The Last OG has typically been one of the channel’s top performers in the ratings. Will that trend continue? Will The Last OG be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Anna Maria Horsford, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Guest stars this season include Janet Hubert, Malik Yoba, Wood Harris, and Gary Dourdan. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), Tray never even knew about. In the fourth season, Tray recovers from a violent attack and has a personal reawakening with a fresh perspective on his community, new goals, and a distinct set of challenges. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of The Last OG on TBS averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 734,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Last OG TV series on TBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?