Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sequel Series in the Works at Hulu with Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning

Buffy could return to slay again. A Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series is in the works, and it could be close to reality at Hulu. Sarah Michelle Gellar would reprise her role as Buffy for the series. The original series aired for seven seasons.

According to Deadline, it is being called a “new chapter for the franchise.” Chloé Zhao will direct the pilot if it is ordered from Hulu. The following was said about the series:

“Beyond the pilot order, I hear the reboot is starting a writers room soon, a sign that Hulu and the studios have high expectations for the project going to series. It is unclear yet whether other original Buffy cast members would return; that is considered likely.”

In the past, Gellar has been against a revival of the series, but she said the following about the possibility of a Buffy reboot in a recent interview about her role in Dexter:

“It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Would you watch the sequel series?