Life & Beth: Cancelled on Hulu; No Season Three for Amy Schumer Dramedy Series

Life & Beth will not be returning for a third season, per Deadline. Hulu has canceled the Amy Schumer series after two seasons on the streaming service. Season two was released in February.

Starring Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Baker, and LaVar Walker, the series follows Beth as she evaluates her life and moves forward after making changes.

No reason for the series’ cancellation was given, but it did not make it on Nielsen’s streaming list after its release.

What do you think? Did you watch Life & Beth? Were you hoping for a third season?