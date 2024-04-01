Death and Other Details: Cancelled; No Season Two for Hulu Murder Mystery Series

Death and Other Details will not return for a second season. Hulu has cancelled the murder mystery series, which debuted in January and ran through early March.

Starring Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond, the Death and Other Details series follows brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery on a lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. To prove her innocence, she must partner with Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin, above), a man she despises who is also the world’s greatest detective.

The first season wraps up the main mystery, but the show’s final moments revealed a new mystery that would have been tackled in season two.

Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams served as co-showrunners and executive producers for the series. Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produced along with Mark Martin and David Petrarca.

Deadline said the following about the show’s cancellation:

The news is not really surprising; the visually stylish series starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane had a pretty quiet run, not able to break into Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings.

