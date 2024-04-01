Pulse: Jack Bannon, Daniela Nieves, and More Join Netflix Medical Drama Series

Pulse has added even more to its cast. Netflix has announced the addition of Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, and Jessy Yates to the upcoming medical drama series. These new additions join the previously announced Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado.

The series is set at a Level 1 trauma center in Miami and follows the personal and professional lives of its staff. The show comes from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Zoe Robyn and showrunner and executive producer Carlton Cuse. Pulse is the streaming service’s first original procedural medical drama.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new additions will play:

Bannon will play Tom Cole. A Surgical Resident, Tom is a witty and charming Brit who came to Miami for the excellent trauma program, but also for the lifestyle that Miami offers. Usher portrays Sam Elijah, a third-year Emergency Medicine Resident. Born and raised in the Florida panhandle, Elijah is a thoughtful and altruistic doctor who, under his calm and considered demeanor, has a competitive edge. Muirhead is Sophie Chan. A surgical intern, Sophie is smart and capable and willing to endure anything in her quest to become a great surgeon. Nieves will play Camila Perez. Camila is a third-year medical student who, despite long hours and an endless workload, always manages to stay optimistic. Yates will play Harper. A second-year Emergency Medicine resident and wheelchair user, Harper is self-assured, introspective, and is the younger sister of Danny Simms.

The premiere date for Pulse will be announced later.

