Ransom Canyon: James Brolin, Eoin Macken and More Join Texas Family Drama on Netflix

The cast of Ransom Canyon is growing. James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, and Andrew Liner have joined the romantic drama as series regulars. Jaren Robledo, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Kate Burton, Niko Guardado, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Kenneth Miller will recur while Philip Winchester will guest.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly star in the new Netflix series which is inspired by the novel by Jodi Thomas. Created by April Blair, the Ransom Canyon series is described as a family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.

Netflix released more details about the roles the new additions will play:

James Brolin (Sweet Tooth) stars as Cap, a brash ex-Army captain and bullheaded owner of Fuller Ranch. After losing his only son in Afghanistan, Cap buried his grief in work and the occasional drink, his once renowned ranch having fallen into slight disrepair. Resisting pressure to sell, Cap hires a new foreman, Yancy Grey, and is quick to let the young man know exactly what he’s doing wrong. About as salty as they come, Cap is kept in line only by Ellie, daughter of a fallen brother in arms, who checks in on him from time to time.

Eoin Macken (La Brea) portrays Davis Collins, the charming, Ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch. Unlike his counterpart Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), Davis is intent on capitalizing on the invaluable aquifer running below Ransom’s ranchland. But this is far from the first issue that Staten and Davis have butted heads over. As the two biggest landowners in Ransom, the Kirkland and Collins families have been feuding for generations. But passionate (if opposite) stances on the water pipeline aren’t the only thing Davis and Staten share — both have fallen hard for the beguiling Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), lavender farmer and owner of the local dancehall in Ransom.

Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things) has been cast as Lauren Brigman, Ransom Canyon’s ambitious head cheerleader. The daughter of the town sheriff and girlfriend of cocky quarterback Reid Collins, Lauren appears to be living her best life… but all she really wants is to put this small town in her rearview. With her sights set on making the cheer team at UT Austin as her ticket out, Lauren must navigate her strict father’s desire that she remain in Ransom. Her only reprieve comes in the form of a new, unexpected love interest: Lucas Russell, a kindhearted underdog from the other side of the tracks who her father and her friends do not approve of.

Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez (One of Us is Lying) (Series Regular)

Ellie is tough and whip-smart. Ellie is the personification of “Do no harm, but take no shit.”, specifically from resident curmudgeon Cap, whom she looks after. Ellie’s young, hungry, and driven to make her mark in Ransom Canyon. Ellie has no interest in settling down with a romantic partner, at least not yet, which is why she’s a bit thrown when she crosses paths with mysterious newcomer, Yancy.

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey (Top Gun: Maverick) (Series Regular)

Charming, yet enigmatic. Yancy is a drifter with a secretive, troubled past. No one knows much about this newcomer, and Yancy would like to keep it that way. But Yancy’s past catches up to him as he fights to hide it from Ellie, Cap, and the town he’s starting to call home.

Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell (God is a Bullet, Manifest, Perfect) (Series Regular)

While struggling to provide for his family by working at the Double K Ranch, Lucas Russell is always on the outside looking in. He’s determined to achieve a brighter future than Ransom Canyon has to offer, and he’s got the mind and work ethic to propel him there. This mindset aligns perfectly with head cheerleader Lauren’s desire to leave Ransom, and the two find that may not be the only desire they have in common.

Andrew Liner as Reid Collins (Vampire Academy, Gray Matter) (Series Regular)

Toeing the line between confident and cocky, Reid Collins seemingly has the perfect life as the star quarterback of Ransom High, head cheerleader Lauren’s boyfriend, and heir to the Collins family ranch. He was devastated when his cousin was killed in a car accident but doesn’t let that stop him from living life to the fullest as a 16-year-old with nothing to lose. Behind the arrogant exterior, though, lies a caring, emotional boy eager to be loved and with a secret that’s haunting him.

Jaren Robledo as Jack Yellowbird (Rez Ball) (Recurring)

Jack is Lucas’ best friend. Jack is a member of the high school band and has a car. Jack believes in love and does not like guys who are handed a “hall pass” through life.

Casey W. Johnson as Kit Russell (For All Mankind) (Recurring)

Lucas’ well-meaning brother who’s a magnet for trouble. He has a penchant for drinking and women. But despite all his flaws, Kit is a dedicated brother trying his best to take on the role of parent to Lucas.

Jennifer Ens as Ashley (Chapelwaite) (Recurring)

Lauren’s fellow cheerleader and on and off again best friend.

Brett Cullen as Senator Samuel ‘Sam’ Kirkland (Joker, Winning Time) (Recurring)

Charismatic, self-serving politician and Staten’s father. Sam Kirkland only comes into town with a political angle or to show off his newest wife on occasion. Sam will go as far as to double-cross his own son to get the water pipeline running through Ransom.

Kate Burton as Katherine Bullock (Grey’s Anatomy) (Recurring)

Quinn’s music mentor. A tough but compassionate New Yorker and the Director of the New York Philharmonic who is determined to whisk Quinn away from Ransom Canyon and return her to the world of classical music in New York City, where she believes Quinn’s talent belongs.

Niko Guardado as Tim O’Grady (Party of Five) (Recurring)

A good friend. Tim is Reid Collins’ eternal shadow and the wide receiver on the football team. Together, Tim and Reid have been through a lot – and are harboring some heavy secrets. Although he butts heads with his mother, Angie, Tim has a strong relationship with his Aunt Quinn.

Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman (Strike Back, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago, Justice) (Guest Star)

Ransom Canyon PD’s no-nonsense sheriff and Lauren’s loving but strict father, determined to keep her away from Lucas Russell. Dan faces the challenges of raising a strong-willed daughter whose only goal is to leave home and caring for a wife with alcohol and mental health issues who abandons her family, all while investigating the hit-and-run death of Staten’s son.

Justin Johnson Cortez as Kai (Walker Independence) (Recurring)

Kai is a deputy on the Ransom Canyon Police Force under Sheriff Dan Lazano. Kai is learning the ropes in his job: picking up drunks, working security detail, and handing out parking tickets when needed. Kai is wary and suspicious of the new foreman in town, Yancy Grey. Kai is protective of Ellie and doesn’t want to see Ellie hurt by Yancy.

Kenneth Miller as Freddie (The Cleaning Lady) (Recurring)

Yancy’s menacing old prison mate. He’s spent time behind bars and it shows. Threatening to expose Yancy’s past (or worse), Freddie follows Yancy to Ransom with the hope of joining whatever con it is Yancy’s hiding.