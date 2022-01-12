All the Light We Cannot See: Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo Join Netflix Drama Series

All The Light We Cannot See has added two big names to its cast — Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo. They are joining Aria Mia Loberti on the upcoming Netflix drama series, which is based on the novel by Anthony Doerr. A premiere date has not been announced.

Netflix revealed more about the TV series in a press release.

“Three time Academy Award(R) Nominee and Emmy Award(R) Winner, Mark Ruffalo will play “Daniel LeBlanc,” the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind daughter Marie as much independence as he can while also protecting her – and the secret gem they carry – from Nazi occupation.

Emmy Award(R) Nominee and Screen Actors Guild Award(R) Winner, Hugh Laurie will play “Etienne LeBlanc,” an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD. Etienne LeBlanc is a nervous shut-in who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.

Ruffalo and Laurie join previously announced blind actress Aria Mia Loberti who will make her acting debut in the lead role as “Marie-Laure,” the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

About the Limited Series:

Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller All The Light We Cannot See will become an epic four-part Netflix limited series produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things, Free Guy, Shadow and Bone, Arrival) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Levy is set to direct all episodes.

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment will serve as Executive Producers on the series. 21 Laps is the production company behind PGA Award-winning global phenomenon Stranger Things and Oscar nominated film Arrival, along with the Netflix hit Shadow and Bone, along with the recently released hit movie Free Guy. Knight will also serve as an Executive Producer. Joe Strechay (See, The OA) will serve as Associate Producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

All The Light We Cannot See quickly became a global phenomenon when it was published in 2014 and has received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015, and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015. All the Light We Cannot See has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.”