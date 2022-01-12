Black-ish: Season Eight; ABC Reveals Additional Guests for Comedy’s Final Season

ABC is currently airing the eighth and final season of black-ish and more special guests will appear on the comedy’s way to the end. Viewers have already seen former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in the premiere. In upcoming episodes, viewers will see Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, The Los Angeles Lakers, and others visit the show.

Starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham, and Katlyn Nichol, the comedy follows the Johnson family, led by Dre (Anderson) and his wife, Rainbow (Ross).

ABC revealed more about the final season of black-ish in a press release.

“Having kicked off its celebratory eighth and final season with a visit from Michelle Obama, black-ish fills up its star-studded guest roster with a slate of celebrity appearances as the Johnsons prepare to say goodbye. Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, upcoming special guest stars this season include Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others. Throughout its farewell season, ABC’s Emmy(R) Award-nominated comedy series black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh. Created by Kenya Barris, black-ish is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this comedy? Will you be sad to see black-ish end on ABC?