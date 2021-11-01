Three-Body Problem: 12 Join Upcoming Sci-Fi Series on Netflix

Three-Body Problem is coming to Netflix and 12 actors have joined the upcoming sci-fi series. Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Jovan Adepo, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani have joined the series, per TV Insider.

The Netflix series is set in the future where humans are waiting for an alien invasion to arrive on Earth. The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“The story centers around Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, who, after witnessing the death of her father at the hands of the Red Guards, attempts to aid the aliens in their invasion. Meanwhile, different warring factions and rebel groups on Earth plot ways of dealing with the incoming attack.”

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss & Alexander Woo created the series based on the Chinese book series by author Liu Cixin.

A premiere date for Three-Body Problem on Netflix will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Netflix?