You: Season Three; Tati Gabrielle and Others Join Netflix Drama Series

by Jessica Pena,

You has some new faces. Deadline reports Tati Gabrielle, Saffron Burrows, and more have joined the season three cast of the Netflix TV show.

The thriller drama follows Joe (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and aspiring manager who falls for women and stalks them to the point of violence.

Season three of You will see Saffron Burrows return as Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) mother, Dottie. Joining Burrows are new cast members Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Bryan Safi, Christopher Sean, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Jack Fisher, and Mauricio Lara.

Netflix has not yet released a premiere date for season three of You. 

 

