Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Cancelled, No Part Five for Netflix Series

Chilling news for fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix just announced the final season of the TV show will premiere later this year.

The updated, supernatural series centers on Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a student at Baxter High in Greendale (near Riverdale), who is half-mortal and half-witch. The cast also includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Like many other streaming services, Netflix does not release ratings for their TV shows, but it seems Chilling Adventures of Sabrina didn’t make the cut for Netflix. The series’ final episodes are set to debut later this year.

See the announcement below:

“Working on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners … for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it." https://t.co/JEb8zF7bFa — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 9, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Are you sad the show is ending?