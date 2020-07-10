Vulture Watch

What’s next for Greendale? Has the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, part three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix occult drama based on the Archie Comics’ character, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. The updated, supernatural series centers on Sabrina Spellman (Shipka), a student at Baxter High in Greendale (near Riverdale), who is half-mortal and half-witch. The coming-of-age story focuses on how Sabrina reconciles her two natures, while standing against the forces of darkness.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Part four airs (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is usually difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew a show like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for season three. My gut tells me it will be renewed but, I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancellation and renewal news alerts.

7/10/20 update: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been canceled.



What do you think? Were you hoping the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV show would be renewed for a third season? How do you feel that Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?