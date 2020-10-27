Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Four; Netflix Sets Premiere for Final Episodes (Video)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to an end, and Netflix has now revealed when fans will see the final eight episodes of the series. Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will close out the year and be released on December 31st.

Netflix shared the following about the final episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

“Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood star in this series which is an updated modern take on the story of Sabrina Spellman, a young woman who is half-mortal and half-witch.

Check out a trailer for part four of the series below.

