Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV show on Netflix: season 2 viewer votes (cancel or renew season 3?)

Are you enchanted by the second season of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV show on Netflix? Usually, the Nielsen ratings play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is cancelled or renewed for season three. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the season two episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status Update Below.

A Netflix supernatural drama based on the Archie Comics’ character, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. The updated, supernatural series centers on Sabrina Spellman (Shipka), a student at Baxter High in Greendale (a town near Riverdale), who is half-mortal and half-witch. The coming-of-age story focuses on how Sabrina reconciles her two natures, while standing against the forces of darkness.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Netflix cancel or renew Chilling Adventures of Sabrina  for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

7/10/20 update: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been canceled.



Buddy
Buddy

Do what I want for once. Keep this show going fo several more seasons please.

April 2, 2020 11:57 am
