Lost Ollie: Jake Johnson, Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez and More Join Netflix Family Series

by Regina Avalos,

Lost Ollie TV show on Netflix

Lost Ollie now has its voice cast. Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson, and Kelser Talbot have been cast in the upcoming Netflix limited series. The story follows a toy who tries to get home to reunite with the boy who lost him. The animated series, from Brandon Oldenburg and William Joyce, has been in the works for the last four years.

Check out the casting announcement and more information about Lost Ollie below.


A premiere date for the animated limited series has not yet been set by Netflix.

What do you think? Are you going to check out the Lost Ollie TV series on Netflix?


