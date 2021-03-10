Lost Ollie: Jake Johnson, Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez and More Join Netflix Family Series

Lost Ollie now has its voice cast. Jake Johnson, Gina Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson, and Kelser Talbot have been cast in the upcoming Netflix limited series. The story follows a toy who tries to get home to reunite with the boy who lost him. The animated series, from Brandon Oldenburg and William Joyce, has been in the works for the last four years.

Check out the casting announcement and more information about Lost Ollie below.

JONATHAN GROFF (Frozen, Hamilton) will voice Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. He’s been Billy’s best friend forever, until he ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he’s afraid, Ollie bravely sets off to find Billy. pic.twitter.com/YertQrThux — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) March 9, 2021

TIM BLAKE NELSON (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will voice Zozo, a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul. Zozo is a true gentleman with a good sense of humor, and after meeting Ollie and hearing his story, he agrees to help Ollie on his journey. pic.twitter.com/uF79PKkK8S — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) March 9, 2021

KESLER TALBOT (50 States of Fright) will play Billy, a young boy bursting with creativity. He shares a bond with his toy Ollie, a homemade rabbit made by his beloved mother, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie gets lost, Billy embarks on a mission to find him. pic.twitter.com/FtTilHmbmF — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) March 9, 2021

The series is Executive Produced by the brilliant minds @ShannonTindle_1, @pramsey342, and @ShawnLevyDirect’s 21 Laps Entertainment. (https://t.co/OfszrUTPeS) — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) March 9, 2021



A premiere date for the animated limited series has not yet been set by Netflix.

