The Flight Attendant: Cancelled; Kaley Cuoco Decides Against Third Season of Max Series

Another Max show has been cancelled, but it wasn’t the streaming service’s idea this time. The Flight Attendant won’t be returning for a third season because executive producer and star Kaley Cuoco feels two seasons is enough.

A dark comedy-drama series, The Flight Attendant is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. The series stars Cuoco and features Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T. R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rosie Perez, Deniz Akdeniz, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, J.J. Soria, and Cheryl Hines.

In the first season, Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is an alcoholic flight attendant who drinks during flights and has sex with passengers. She wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room next to a dead passenger passenger who’s had his throat cut. In the second season, Cassie, who has been sober for a year, works part-time as an asset for the CIA and finds herself in the middle of another mystery.

The first season was nominated for nine Emmy Awards and won for Original Main Title Theme Music. The show was intended as a one-season limited series, but it became a hit, so the streamer ordered a second season. Season two ended in May 2022. The streamer was reportedly considering a third season but Cuoco feels the show has run its course.

“What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime,” Cuoco said. “I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

Steve Yockey, the show’s creator and co-showrunner, added, “The Flight Attendant was a true passion project, and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Flight Attendant on Max? Are you disappointed there won’t be a third season or, is two seasons enough?

