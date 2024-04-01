Ready to Love: Season 10 Renewal Revealed for OWN Reality Series

Ready to Love wrapped the regular part of its ninth season on Friday night, and viewers now know they will see another season of the dating reality series, hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles. OWN has renewed the series for a 10th season, per Deadline.

The series follows Black men and women in their 30s and 40s looking for love. Season nine is set in Fort Worth, Texas. Viewers will see the couples from season nine again in a two-part reunion special set to air on April 5th and April 12th.

The premiere date and location for season 10 of Ready to Love will be announced later.

