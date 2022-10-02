Put a Ring On It, Belle Collective, Love & Marriage: OWN Renews Four Series

OWN has ordered 85 hours of new programming with the renewals of four of its unscripted series – Put a Ring On It, Belle Collective, Love & Marriage: DC, and Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The new seasons will begin airing in January. According to the cable channel, all four of the shows have reached new heights in viewership with each new season.

OWN revealed more about the renewal of these shows in a press release.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it has ordered more than 85 new hours of content by picking up additional seasons of four popular series including “Belle Collective,” “Love & Marriage: D.C.,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” and “Put A Ring On It.” The series will air during the network’s established Friday & Saturday night unscripted programming blocks throughout 2023 starting with “Love & Marriage: D.C.” in January. “At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves–their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way. The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it’s deeply gratifying,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “We look forward to continuing our collaborations with Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment for both ‘Belle Collective’ and the ‘Love & Marriage’ franchise, and with Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment for ‘Put A Ring On It.’ In 2022 to date, OWN’s “Ready to Love,” “Belle Collective” and “Put A Ring On It” are Friday night’s top three original cable series with African-American Women 18+, driving OWN to be Friday night’s #1 cable network in the demo. All three series are achieving double-digit growth over last year in total viewers, with “Belle Collective” climbing +25% and “Put A Ring On It” up by +18%. In 2022 to date, OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and “Love & Marriage: DC” are Saturday night’s top 2 original non-sports series across broadcast and cable with African-American Women 18+. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is OWN’s #1 series while “Love & Marriage: DC” is the network’s #1 freshman series across all key demos. The conclusion of the 2-part season two reunion of “Belle Collective” will air on Friday, October 7 @ 9pm ET/PT, while “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” continues with all-new season 3 episodes Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of these reality shows to OWN?