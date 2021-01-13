Love & Hip Hop: Reunion Series and Relationship Special Announced by VH1

Time to look back at the couples from Love & Hip Hop. A reunion series and relationship special are coming soon to VH1. Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing and VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will air on the cable channel in February.

VH1 revealed more about the shows in a press release.

“VH1 today announced it is expanding its Monday night lineup with a relationship-themed special and new limited series. Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing kicks things off on Monday, February 1 at 8pm ET/PT, followed by VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airing on Monday, February 8 at 8pm ET/PT. Additional details below: Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing premieres Monday, February 1 at 8PM ET/PT · Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing is a couples only, sexy date night hosted by Chris and Vanessa Spencer. The one-hour special brings together beloved couples from Love & Hip Hop and beyond with a cast that includes Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black, Remy Ma and Papoose, Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson detailing how they first met and what makes their relationship tick. Premiering Monday, February 1st at 8PM ET/PT, Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing takes a trip down the aisle revisiting the most epic Love & Hip Hop relationships, steamiest moments and most over-the-top weddings and proposals to date. · Production company: Monami Productions · VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing is produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang and Robyn Nish for Monami Productions. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Phakiso Collins are executive producers for VH1. VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres Monday, February 8 at 8PM ET/PT · For the first time ever, cast members from all four Love & Hip Hop cities will come together in person for VH1’s new limited series Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. With 2020 being a year of turmoil for the community, fan-favorites unite for an outrageous action-packed gathering to celebrate #BlackJoy and resilience while creating new traditions. Premiering Monday, February 8th at 8PM ET/PT, the six-part series will touch on relevant topics including hip-hop, marriage and divorce, healing broken families, entrepreneurship and the BLM movement. The cast includes Love & Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones, Bambi, Erica Dixon, Fizz, Joy Young, Judy Harris (Mendeecees’ mom), Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, Mendeecees, Ray J, Paris Phillips, Scrappy, Trick Daddy, Trina, Sierra Gates, Yandy Smith-Harris and Yung Joc with special appearances by Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, and hip-hop artist and activist Mysonne.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the special and spin-off series for the Love & Hip Hop TV show on VH1 next month?