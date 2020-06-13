Menu

Cartel Crew, Love & Hip Hop, Black Ink Crew: ViacomCBS Cuts Ties with Live PD Producer

by Jessica Pena,

Black Ink Crew TV show on VH1: (canceled or renewed?)

ViacomCBS is cleaning up house. Variety reports the company is severing ties with Cartel Crew, Black Ink Crew, and Love & Hip Hop produces Big Fish Entertainment.

Big Fish is also the producer of Live PD, which was recently cancelled by A&E. Cartel Crew, Black Ink Crew, and the several Love & Hip Hop spin-offs air on VH1.

Fans of the VH1 TV shows don’t need to worry. ViacomCBS announced they will produce Cartel Crew, Black Ink Crew, and the Love & Hip Hop franchise in-house. You can read a statement from ViacomCBS below:

“We have decided to end our relationship with Big Fish Entertainment and will be producing our shows in house at this time.We thank Big Fish for their past contributions and wish them the best.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these VH1 TV shows? Do you think ViacomCBS made the right decision?


Herb Flynn
Reader
Herb Flynn

Oh ,there HAS to be more to this story than just ViacomCBS taking the show “in-house”…

June 13, 2020 9:15 pm
