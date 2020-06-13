Menu

One Day at a Time: Season Four; Pop TV Releases Animated Episode Footage

by Jessica Pena,

One Day at a Time has a whole new look. Pop TV just released a sneak peek at the TV show’s upcoming animated special.

Titled “The Politics Episode,” the special will feature guest appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero. Regular cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, and Marcel Ruiz will also appear.

The One Day at a Time animated special premieres on Pop on July 16th at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

