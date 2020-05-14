One Day at a Time: Season Four; Pop Sets Premiere of Animated Episode

Big names are coming to One Day at a Time. Pop just announced the premiere date for the TV show’s upcoming animated special.

Titled “The Politics Episode,” the special will feature guest appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero. Regular cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, and Marcel Ruiz will also appear.

The One Day at a Time animated special premieres on Popon July 16th at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

LOS ANGELES – MAY, 14 2020 – Pop TV today announced the ONE DAY AT A TIME animated special will premiere on June 16th and include special guest stars Gloria Estefan, Melissa Fumero and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The critically acclaimed Sony Pictures Television series had its mid-season finale on April 14th due to production stoppages as a result of COVID-19. The animated special, titled, ‘The Politics Episode,’ will be fully executed remotely and premiere on Pop TV Tuesday, June 16th at 9:30PM ET/PT following a marathon of the current season. Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero, both return to ONE DAY AT A TIME, reprising their roles, but this time, they’ll be animated. As for Lin-Manuel Miranda, he makes his debut on the series. The special will center around Penelope’s conservative cousin Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Tia Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), and Tio Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda) coming to visit and with the impending election, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the award-winning comedy inspired by Emmy(R) winner Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. The show features Penelope (Screen Actors Guild Award(R) winner Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (Emmy, Grammy(R), Oscar(R) and Tony(R) winner Rita Moreno), Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), Schneider (Todd Grinnell)), Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz). ONE DAY AT A TIME is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calder�n Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers. The special is also produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto, who will be overseeing the animation. You can follow along with One Day at a Time across social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok and join the conversation using #OneDayAtATime.”

