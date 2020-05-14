Katy Keene: Season Two? CW Delays Making Cancel/Renew Decision

Katy Keene wraps its first season tonight, but will there be a second? Recently, CW boss Mark Pedowitz spoke with Deadline about the decision to renew or cancel the TV show.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, the series revolves around four creative twenty-somethings as they make their way in New York City — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and mysterious “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan).

Katy Keene‘s first season airs its finale on The CW tonight, May 14th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But what about a second season? The CWboss Mark Pedowitz says the network will make a decision in a few weeks:

The linear ratings have been soft but we have seen some good streaming viewership. We’ll make a decision in a few weeks.”

Ratings for season one of Katy Keene haven’t been great. So far, the season is averaging a .12 rating in the 18-49 demo and 485,000 viewers, making it one of the network’s lowest-rated series for the 2019-2020 season. Nevertheless, Pedowitz says the network will take streaming numbers into account before making a decision.

