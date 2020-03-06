Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Katy Keene TV show stars Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katherine LaNasa, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, and Camille Hyde. It revolves around four creative twenty-somethings as they make their way in New York City — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and mysterious “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan). As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they find more than just a career in the big city. They also find long-lasting friendships.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Katy Keene averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 518,000 viewers. Find out how Katy Keene stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Katy Keene has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Katy Keene for season two? This show is based on an existing property, is connected to Riverdale, and is made to attract young female viewers. The network also ordered 13 additional scripts before the show even debuted. I have no doubt that it will be renewed though the linear ratings could certainly be a lot better. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Katy Keene cancellation or renewal news.



