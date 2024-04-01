9-1-1: Season Seven; The Story Behind the Crossover with ABC’s The Bachelor

9-1-1 will have a very special episode this Thursday night. The first responder drama is crossing over with ABC reality series The Bachelor. 9-1-1 now airs on ABC after its cancellation by FOX at the end of season six.

Starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, the series follows the first responders and 9-1-1 dispatchers as they live their lives and handle emergencies in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bachelor is filmed in that city, and star Jennifer Love Hewitt is a big fan of the reality dating series. After attending a finale for The Bachelor, she approached 9-1-1 co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear about having the 118 respond to call at the Bachelor mansion. He liked the idea, and that episode is titled “Buck Bothered and Bewildered” and it will feature appearances by Jesse Palmer and the most recent Bachelor, Joey Graziadei.

Minear said the following about the planning behind the crossover, per EW:

“I reached out to ABC and they reached out to the Bachelor people and we got onto a Zoom. We just started talking about what the possibilities were. The Bachelor people were unbelievably supportive and helpful. They volunteered to show us the ropes about how they make the show, and then when we shot it. We actually brought in the Bachelor crew to shoot the first part of that case, so that it really was The Bachelor. And then we go into 9-1-1 world when they have to call 9-1-1. So that’s how it came about. It just seemed like a great idea.”

A preview for the 9-1-1 episode is below. The drama airs on Thursday nights on ABC.

