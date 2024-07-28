Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter: Original Sin: Michael C. Hall Returning for Sequel and Prequel Series on Paramount+

Dexter fans will see even more Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime soon. The streaming service has ordered another Dexter sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, starring Michael C. Hall. It was also revealed that he will narrate the upcoming prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin.

Per Deadline, both announcements were made during a panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Friday night. Hall said the following about the prequel series:

“It’s pretty heady. I’m having flashbacks of the first time I came to Comic-Con. We were in this hall. That was … 75 years ago? It’s amazing to still be alive. I cannot wait to watch this show. To a certain degree, I have a sense of what is coming. I’ve spent so much time with this character and to go back to have those sort of imaginative blanks filled in this technicolor show … It’s amazing.”

Showrunner Clyde Phillips and executive producer Scott Reynolds both offered teasers about the prequel. Phillips said, “Expect what you have seen before but better. To see these characters as their younger selves is just amazing, and the storytelling, I promise you, will be surprising, astonishing, and satisfying.”

As for Reynolds, he said, “It’s a wide-open path. Being able to tell a story about a kid who thinks he’s worthless and a dad who says he’s not is a beautiful thing.”

Dexter: Original Sin will arrive in December, and Dexter: Resurrection is set for the summer of 2025.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Michael C. Hall return to his role of Dexter next summer?