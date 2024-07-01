Dexter: Original Sin: Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins Paramount+ Prequel Series

The Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, has added another big name to its cast. Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the previously cast Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown.

Per THR, Gellar will have a “special guest star role as Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter Morgan’s new boss.”

Nina L. Diaz, president of content and CCO, Showtime, said the following about the casting:

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey among others. We’re thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise.”

The premiere date for Dexter: Original Sin will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Dexter series when it arrives?