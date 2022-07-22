Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Paramount+ Supernatural Series

Wolf Pack has added a big name to its cast. Sarah Michelle Gellar (The Crazy Ones) will star in the supernatural series coming to Paramount+. Also starring on the series are Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

The series is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to star in and executive produce its upcoming original series, WOLF PACK, from MTV Entertainment Studios. The casting was revealed today during Paramount+’s TEEN WOLF panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, with a surprise appearance by Gellar. WOLF PACK will premiere later this year in the U.S. and internationally where the streaming service is available. Emmy(R) winner Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for her work on the small screen including CBS’ “The Crazy Ones” opposite Robin Williams, the CW’s “Ringer,” her role as the iconic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “All My Children.” Gellar also serves as the voice of the Seventh Sister “Inquisitor” on the popular animated series “Star Wars: Rebels.” Beyond television, Gellar’s film credits include “Southland Tales,” “The Grudge,” “Scooby Doo,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Scream 2,” “Cruel Intentions” and “Harvard Man.” Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Gellar stars as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Previously announced cast members include Armani Jackson (“Honor Society,” “Chad”) as Everett, Bella Shepard (“iCarly,” “The Wilds”) as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson (“Wildflower”) as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray (“Our Town,” “Macbeth”) as Harlan.”

A premiere date for Wolf Pack will be announced later.

