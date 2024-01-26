Wolf Pack: Cancelled; Paramount+ Not Making Second Season of Sarah Michelle Gellar Series

Wolf Pack will not be returning for a second season. Per Deadline, Paramount+ has canceled the series. While never renewed officially for season two, those behind the series were actively working on scripts and hoped to start filming next month.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray starred in the series, which premiered on the streaming service in January 2023. Based on the novels by Edo Van Belkom and created by Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack follows a pair of teens who see their lives changed when a wildfire near their home awakens a powerful supernatural creature.

The following was revealed about the decision to cancel the series:

“It comes as Paramount+ continues cutting costs, which also includes mass layoffs. Bob Bakish addressed this in a memo to his team on Thursday that the company will continue to reduce its global workforce “to operate as a leaner company and spend less” after Deadline revealed over the weekend that the company was bracing for more staff cuts, thought to be in the hundreds including the programming teams. Bakish said that Paramount would be “closely managing costs” and said it was “focusing our resources on the most powerful, resonant franchises, films and series that perform across platforms globally.”

What do you think? Did you watch Wolf Pack? Did you want a second season?