Insomnia: Paramount+ Orders British Drama Series Based on Sarah Pinborough Novel

Insomnia is headed to Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered the drama based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough. Left Bank Pictures is behind the new British series. The series follows a woman dealing with a severe case of insomnia like her mother did at her age. As things progress, she feels there is more behind what is happening.

Deadline revealed more about the plot of the series:

“Pinborough will adapt Insomnia for the screen, telling the story of successful career woman Emma Averill, who fears she is losing her mind after suffering from sleep deprivation two weeks before turning 40. Her mother had a similar experience at the same age, suffering a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her 40th birthday. But even as she relives the experience of her mother, Averill believes other forces may be at work. Her mother is hospitalized with a sudden injury, her estranged sister returns without warning, and she feels as if she is being watched. Only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present.”

Andy Harries, Jessica Burdett, and Tim Bricknell executive produce the series for Paramount+. Episodes will be filmed later this year, and a premiere date and cast will be announced later.

