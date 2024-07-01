The Big Door Prize: Apple TV+ Series Cancelled on a Cliffhanger, No Season Three

The Big Door Prize will not return for a third season. Per Deadline, Apple TV+ canceled the series only weeks after the season two finale, leaving fans with several big cliffhangers after returning in April.

The series, which stars Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara, and Sammy Fourlas, is based on the novel by MO Walsh, and it tells the story of the residents of a small town who have a mysterious machine pop up in their general store. The machine promises to reveal each resident’s true potential.

At the end of season two, several characters make decisions based on the Morpho machine, and now viewers will never know how those decisions will turn out.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Big Door Prize? Are you upset by the show’s cancellation?