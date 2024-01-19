Schmigadoon!: Cancelled by Apple TV+ Though Season Three of Musical Comedy Series Already Written

Schmigadoon! will not be returning for a third season. Apple TV+ has canceled the series even with season three already written, including 25 new songs. Season two of the series wrapped in May 2023.

Starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page, the musical comedy is a parody of musicals. During season two, Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) as they traveled into a world with 1960s and 1970s musicals.

Series co-creator Cinco Paul revealed the series’ cancellation in a post on Instagram. He said:

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did. And to all the fans of the show out there, thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon… and maybe it’s even a happy beginning.”

