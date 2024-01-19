Wizards of Waverly Place: Disney Orders Pilot for Sequel Series Executive Produced by Selena Gomez and David Henrie

The Wizards of Waverly Palace is returning to Disney. The cable channel has ordered a pilot for a sequel series.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning to star and executive produce the series. The original series aired on Disney Channel for four seasons between 2007 and 2012.

Per Deadline, Gomez will guest star in the pilot, and Henrie will be a series regular in the new series, which will follow him and his family. Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos will also star in the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the Disney series:

“The revival pilot comes from writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas who are behind another Disney Channel comedy spinoff, Raven’s Home. It picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

